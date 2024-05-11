Labourers, others: Punjab PA condemns brutal killings near Gwadar

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Friday has unanimously passed a condemnation resolution against the killing of 11 labourers and travellers from Punjab in Balochistan.

The opposition in the assembly raised the issue of the deplorable condition of hospitals, and also expressed its concern over the government’s plan to abolish the Secretariat of South Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly session has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the killing of labourers and travellers from Punjab in Balochistan.

The resolution was presented by treasury member Amjad Ali Javed, demanding that the federal government should arrest the terrorists and bring them to justice, and provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

The issue of Chiniot’s mineral resources was once again raised in the assembly, with Provincial Minister Sher Ali Gorchani stating that during the PTI era, funding was stopped and the matter was referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

We will soon brief the assembly on the details.

Many members in the assembly expressed concern over the health department and hospitals, with the opposition leader, criticizing the Health Minister over the lack of facilities in cardiac hospitals.Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the government wanted to provide healthcare facilities to the people’s doorstep by outsourcing public hospitals.

Opposition member Nadeem Qureshi expressed concern that the government wants to abolish the South Punjab Secretariat in revenge against PTI, to which Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman replied that there is no such proposal, some officers have been promoted and new officers will be appointed in their place soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024