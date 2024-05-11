Laptop scheme revived: CM underscores need for strengthening educational infrastructure

LAHORE: Announcing the revival of the laptop scheme for the students in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need to enhance educational infrastructure, particularly in underprivileged regions.

While chairing a meeting, here on Friday, the chief minister said it is top priority of the government to establish international standard universities in every district, alongside colleges at the tehsil level. She said 20000 motorbikes are also being given to students across the province.

While welcoming the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s declaration of “Educational Emergency,” the chief minister underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in both school and higher education sectors.

The meeting was informed that over 0.65 million students were studying in private and public universities in Punjab. Among the students studying in universities, the proportion of boys was 44% and the proportion of girls was 56%.

Moreover, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the European Union Ambassador H.E Dr Riina Kionka and the delegation. The need to increase cooperation between the European Union and the Punjab government was emphasised in the meeting.

The CM lauded the ongoing and proposed projects of the European Union and assured all possible cooperation on behalf of the Punjab government.

Matters pertaining to government policies and measures to safeguard the rights of minorities, weak communities and other groups along with ensuring inter-religion harmony were discussed in the meeting. Matters relating to ongoing human development projects with the collaboration of European Union in Punjab also came under discussion. The prospects for enhancing exports to the European countries along with promoting investment in Pakistan were discussed in the meeting. The importance to launch joint efforts with regard to coping up with the hazardous and negative effects of climate change was stressed upon in the meeting.

The CM apprised Dr Riina Kionka about the successful drive being launched by the Punjab government under the title “Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan.”

Dr Riina Kionka appreciated the efforts of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif to cope up with the climate change effects.

The CM said, “We are facing serious challenges of climate change and are working on a comprehensive policy. The government has established a “Smog Control Unit” on a permanent basis. The Punjab government has launched eco-friendly metro buses so as to reduce carbon emissions. A ban has been imposed on the usage of plastic bags from the month of June in Punjab.

An effective and latest “Vehicle Inspection & Certification System” is being implemented to reduce smoke emission from the vehicles. The economic relations between Pakistan and the European Union are strong and multifaceted.

