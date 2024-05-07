European stock markets climb at open

LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading Tuesday as traders anticipate cuts to interest rates in the coming months on both sides of the Atlantic.

London’s FTSE 100 index, reopening after a UK public holiday, jumped 1.0 percent to 8,299.28 points, reaching a new all-time high as it caught up with gains elsewhere on Monday.

European stock markets open higher

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index began Tuesday with a gain of 0.5 percent to 8,037.95 points.

Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.5 percent to 18,258.39.