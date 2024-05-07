AIRLINK 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.15%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
DFML 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.49%)
DGKC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
FFL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.24%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 141.31 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.63%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 135.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.09%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.01%)
PIAA 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 121.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.72%)
PRL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
PTC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
SEARL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.29%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
TPLP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.58%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 11.3 (0.15%)
BR30 25,163 Increased By 137.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 73,197 Increased By 432.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,768 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.03%)
Markets

European stock markets climb at open

AFP Published 07 May, 2024 12:24pm

LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading Tuesday as traders anticipate cuts to interest rates in the coming months on both sides of the Atlantic.

London’s FTSE 100 index, reopening after a UK public holiday, jumped 1.0 percent to 8,299.28 points, reaching a new all-time high as it caught up with gains elsewhere on Monday.

European stock markets open higher

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index began Tuesday with a gain of 0.5 percent to 8,037.95 points.

Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.5 percent to 18,258.39.

European stocks FTSE 100

