GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 34,622 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The tally includes at least 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,867 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.