AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 137.4 (1.85%)
BR30 24,809 Increased By 772.4 (3.21%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces on weak dollar but heads for weekly decline

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices bounced on Friday, supported by a softer dollar and revisions to forecasts showing diminished supply after mine disruptions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rebounded 1% to $9,867 a metric ton by 1000 GMT after easing by 1.3% in the previous session.

LME copper was set for its first decline in five weeks, slipping about 1%, after touching a two-year peak of $10,208 on Tuesday.

“There’s a strong backdrop and sentiment has clearly shifted massively for copper and other metals. The question is has copper been a little over-stretched on the upside?” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

He cited numbers this week from the International Copper Study Group, which made a sharp cut to its estimate for a global surplus this year, to 162,000 tons from the 467,000 tons forecast in October.

“As the year progresses and we see more supply disruptions and strong demand, especially from China on power grid spending, we could see that going into a deficit again,” Shah said.

Copper rises to trade near $10,000/T on softer dollar

Any correction or consolidation would be likely to last for a matter of weeks before prices resumed an upward trajectory, he added.

Also bolstering the metals market was a dollar index that weakened to a three-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data.

A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Metals volumes were lighter than normal because of Chinese markets being closed for the Labour Day holiday from May 1-3.

“As Chinese markets reopen on Monday (May 6) after the holiday, we believe that any sustained risk-off mood could exacerbate declines due to increased market activity,” Sucden Financial analysts said in a note.

LME nickel was up 1.4% at $18,900 a ton, shrugging off LME inventories that reached their highest level in 15 months, having surged by 73% over the past five months.

In other metals, LME aluminium added 0.6% to $2,542.50 a ton, zinc advanced 1.1% to $2,917.50, lead was up 0.6% at $2,192 and tin climbed 2.5% to $31,750.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper bounces on weak dollar but heads for weekly decline

Rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Pakistan’s iCube Qamar payload launches aboard Chinese lunar mission

Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw petition seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Sales of petroleum products fall by 6% in April

Joe Biden says ‘order must prevail’ on US campuses amid protests

Oil prices set for steepest weekly drop in 3 months

Turkiye inflation up near 70%, highest since 2022

Read more stories