AIRLINK 72.41 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.64%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.06%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.6%)
FCCL 21.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.35%)
FFBL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 112.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.46%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.53%)
MLCF 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.05%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.88%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.9%)
PIAA 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.98%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (5.14%)
PRL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
PTC 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
SEARL 52.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.06%)
SNGP 71.45 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.55%)
UNITY 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,521 Increased By 112.1 (1.51%)
BR30 24,647 Increased By 610.6 (2.54%)
KSE100 71,760 Increased By 1093.4 (1.55%)
KSE30 23,519 Increased By 294.9 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB’s Stournaras sees just three rate cuts in 2024 on strong growth

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 01:43pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank is “most likely” to cut interest rates just three times this year as stronger-than-expected economic growth supports inflation, ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with a Greek media outlet.

The ECB has all but promised to start lowering borrowing costs from their current, record highs in June but the path further ahead has become more uncertain in recent weeks.

Stournaras, a policy dove who was among the first to call for a rate cut in June, said an economic rebound in the first quarter of the year made three cuts more likely than four.

ECB ‘crystal clear’ on June rate cut, de Guindos says

“Based on these data, we now consider the three interest rate cuts in 2024 as the most likely scenario,” the Greek central bank governor told local news website Liberal.gr.

“If this pace of economic growth continues, then consumer price growth is likely to be marginally higher than our March forecast, but without jeopardizing the 2% target in mid-2025,” he added.

He added a second cut in July was “possible” and options after the summer remained open.

European Central Bank

Comments

200 characters

ECB’s Stournaras sees just three rate cuts in 2024 on strong growth

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw plea seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Joe Biden says ‘order must prevail’ on US campuses amid protests

Oil prices set for steepest weekly drop in 3 months

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

Read more stories