AIRLINK 72.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.62%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.27%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.27%)
FCCL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (5.1%)
FFBL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 134.77 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.78%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.53%)
MLCF 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.91%)
OGDC 136.71 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.89%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.9%)
PIAA 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
PPL 122.44 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (5.28%)
PRL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.97%)
PTC 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
SEARL 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.25%)
SNGP 71.38 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
SSGC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
TPLP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.96%)
TRG 60.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.45%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,518 Increased By 109.1 (1.47%)
BR30 24,645 Increased By 608.8 (2.53%)
KSE100 71,768 Increased By 1100.8 (1.56%)
KSE30 23,516 Increased By 292 (1.26%)
European shares climb on bank earnings cheer, tech boost

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 01:38pm

European shares opened higher on Friday, as investors cheered a handful of strong earnings from French banks including Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, while the technology sector got a boost from Apple’s strong results and a record share buyback.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0712 GMT, but was set for a weekly decline, with the banks index emerging as one of the top sectoral gainers.

Societe Generale jumped 5.5% following a lower-than-expected fall in first-quarter net income, while Credit Agricole SA climbed 3.7% after a forecast-beating 55% jump in first-quarter net profit.

France’s benchmark index was up 0.2%.

European shares ease after Fed decision

The technology sector was the top gainer, up 0.9%, boosted by Apple beating modest expectations for second-quarter results and forecast, and unveiling a record share buyback program.

Glencore fell 1.8% after Reuters reported the commodities group is studying an approach for Anglo American , a development that could spark a bidding war for the mining company, sending its shares up 2.7%.

European shares

