AIRLINK 72.13 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.23%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
DGKC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (4.04%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.15%)
FFBL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.57%)
HUBC 134.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.40 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.9%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 120.40 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.53%)
PRL 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.66%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
SEARL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.77%)
SNGP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (5.62%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
TRG 60.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.06%)
UNITY 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,490 Increased By 81.2 (1.1%)
BR30 24,512 Increased By 475.5 (1.98%)
KSE100 71,504 Increased By 837.6 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,444 Increased By 220.2 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

High security in India’s Manipur on anniversary of ethnic clashes

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 10:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GUWAHATI: Security forces were on heightened alert in India’s troubled northeastern state of Manipur on Friday, the first anniversary of the start of clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis that have killed at least 220 people.

The remote state bordering Myanmar has been hit by violence since May 3 last year after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the Kukis to the majority Meiteis as well.

Although much of the violence was put down within days, sporadic clashes, gun battles and bomb attacks have continued in the state of 3.2 million people.

The region has become divided into a valley controlled by Meiteis and the Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of no-man’s land monitored by federal paramilitary forces, with some 60,000 displaced people living in relief camps.

“Elaborate preventive measures are in place,” a top state police officer said, without giving details about security measures in a state where thousands of extra troops and federal police have been sent in the last year.

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kukis, said it will observe May 3 as “Kuki-Zo Awakening Day”, or a day for “introspection” and “self-realisation”.

The Kuki-dominated hill districts will hold mass prayers in the morning at churches followed by meetings to commemorate those who lost their lives during the past year.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), another body representing Kuki interests, has called for a shutdown through the day in the Kuki-dominated district of Churachandpur to “honour the sacrifices and struggles of our warriors”.

In the Meitei-controlled valley, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, will launch a booklet highlighting key issues of the conflict.

“It has been one year of this long crisis. We will be condemning the kind of injustice that has been meted out to the indigenous people (Meiteis) of Manipur,” COCOMI spokesperson Kh. Athouba said.

The violence in Manipur has been sporadic and security officials have described the quiet periods as “apparent peace”.

“Both communities don’t trust each other because they have not had any formal talks yet about the root cause, or the way forward,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Many residents say there is widespread disappointment over the inability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to end what critics have called a mixture of anarchy and civil war in the state, governed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

India Myanmar Guwahati ethnic clashes Manipur state High security Kuki dominated hills Kukis

Comments

200 characters

High security in India’s Manipur on anniversary of ethnic clashes

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

Read more stories