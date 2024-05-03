Army well aware of its ‘constitutional limits’: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Asim Munir underscored the military’s commitment to upholding Constitutional boundaries while emphasising the importance of respecting freedom of speech and expression.

Speaking at the Pakistan Air Force’s passing out parade in Risalpur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he cited Article 19 of the Constitution, which delineates the parameters of freedom of speech.

“Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion,” he said.

General Asim, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade, maintained that those who defied the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression in the Constitution could not point fingers at others.

General Asim praised the professionalism of the PAF, highlighting their vital role in national defence. Addressing the cadets, he emphasised the significance of a robust air force for national security and commended their dedication to duty. He further maintained that the armed forces had always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

He added “the PAF patrolled the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.”

General Asim urged the cadets to embody traits of character, courage, and competence in their service to the nation. He expressed confidence that the cadets would never hesitate to sacrifice for the defence, honour, and dignity of the motherland.

Regarding regional peace, he cautioned against the destabilising effects of an arms race.

Turning to global conflicts, he condemned the violence in Gaza and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir, condemning India’s occupation and pledging solidarity with Kashmiri aspirations for freedom. He said the war in Gaza was the latest example of the suffering that wars could bring. He said the indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza was proof that violence was increasing in the world.

