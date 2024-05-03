AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
SSGC removes over 5,200 illegal gas connections

Published 03 May, 2024

KARACHI: In a relentless effort to control the menace of gas theft, SSGC continued to conduct raids in its franchise areas. Theft Control team of Company’s Customer Relations Department conducted multiple raids in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, Abdullah Goth (Bin Qasim Zone) and Mehran Town, Korangi. SSGC’s team made a combined 5,216 gas theft disconnections as the residents of these localities had extended illegal gas arrangements from the existing meter and service points through rubber pipes.

SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Wing along with SSGC Police raided Shah Jee Hotel located in New Chali, Karachi and arrested its owner Fareed Ullah on charges of direct gas connection. Total connecting gas load was found 610 cubic feet per hour. SS&CGTO also raided a road side hotel in Korangi during night time and found gas being stolen from Company’s service line. SSGC lodged an FIR against the hotel owner Shameel. Gas theft claims are being raised for both these cases.

During another operation by the theft control team, 7 illegal gas connections were dismantled in Falak Naz Dream City located in Memon Goth, Karachi.

In Nawabshah, SSGC’s Distribution Department removed an underground clamp connected to an 8’ dia supply main that was illegally benefiting 14 houses. In Larkana more than 10 underground and overhead theft cases were unearthed during the raids. Clamps and rubber pipes were removed and theft claims were raised accordingly.

