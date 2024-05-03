Polio drive: commissioner for focusing on nomad places, travelling points

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood said that for the polio campaign full focus must be given to nomad places, travelling points and 274 union councils of Lahore.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Thursday to review the anti-polio, dengue and smog campaigns, the Punjab CM Lahore revamping programme, revenue cases and price control.

Talking about the anti-polio campaign, the commissioner said that the reasons behind fake reporting in some places must be determined in anti-dengue activities, adding that training was a must for anti-dengue and polio teams.

He averred that the Punjab chief minister was fully focused on cleanliness, development works for the convenience of the people and control of the prices of food items.

He also said that the Punjab chief minister Lahore revamping programme would be completed as per the deadlines with the help of mapping and an updated dashboard.

During a briefing, he was told that the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of schemes for the Lahore revamping programme would be completed by May 3.

In her briefing, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider told the commissioner that 25 revenue circles and 251 patwar circles were working in five tehsils of Lahore. Five out of nine registrar offices in Lahore have been shifted to e-registry centres. Moreover, since January 2024, 14,556 registrations have been done through e-registry centres,  he added.

