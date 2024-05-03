AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

Polio drive: commissioner for focusing on nomad places, travelling points

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood said that for the polio campaign full focus must be given to nomad places, travelling points and 274 union councils of Lahore.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Thursday to review the anti-polio, dengue and smog campaigns, the Punjab CM Lahore revamping programme, revenue cases and price control.

Talking about the anti-polio campaign, the commissioner said that the reasons behind fake reporting in some places must be determined in anti-dengue activities, adding that training was a must for anti-dengue and polio teams.

He averred that the Punjab chief minister was fully focused on cleanliness, development works for the convenience of the people and control of the prices of food items.

He also said that the Punjab chief minister Lahore revamping programme would be completed as per the deadlines with the help of mapping and an updated dashboard.

During a briefing, he was told that the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of schemes for the Lahore revamping programme would be completed by May 3.

In her briefing, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider told the commissioner that 25 revenue circles and 251 patwar circles were working in five tehsils of Lahore. Five out of nine registrar offices in Lahore have been shifted to e-registry centres. Moreover, since January 2024, 14,556 registrations have been done through e-registry centres,  he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

polio drive Commissioner Lahore anti polio polio campaign Zaid Bin Maqsood

Comments

200 characters

Polio drive: commissioner for focusing on nomad places, travelling points

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories