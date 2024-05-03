AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

Pakpattan police recover drugs worth Rs2.26m

Safdar Rasheed Published May 3, 2024

LAHROE: In a concerted effort to combat drug trafficking and addiction, the Pakpattan Police have undertaken a relentless crackdown on drug dealers, resulting in the recovery of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 2.26 million so far. This initiative aligns with the Police Department’s commitment to safeguarding communities and ensuring a safer environment for the younger generation.

Since the launch of grand operation, 502 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 504 drug dealers across Pakpattan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wallayat highlighted the significant progress made, revealing that authorities seized 223 kg of hashish, 3 kg of opium, 1 kg of heroin, and 5221 liters of alcohol from the apprehended suspects.

DPO Wallayat emphasized the comprehensive approach adopted by law enforcement agencies, utilizing all available resources to eradicate narcotics and dangerous substances from society. By identifying and targeting the elements involved in drug-related crimes, the police aim to impose strict penalties and cleanse society of such harmful influences.

“This crackdown represents our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities, particularly our youth, from the devastating effects of drug abuse,” told DPO Wallayat.

“We are resolute in our mission to rid Pakpattan of drugs, ensuring a safer and healthier future for everyone.”

The Pakpattan Police's efforts extend beyond mere enforcement, focusing on community engagement and awareness programs to prevent drug abuse at its roots. By fostering partnerships with local stakeholders and educating the public about the dangers of narcotics and addiction, law enforcement aims to create a resilient and drug-free society.

Members of the public are encouraged to support these initiatives by reporting any suspicious activities or information related to drug trafficking anonymously to the authorities. Together, we can build a stronger, drug-free Pakpattan for generations to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

drug dealers drugs Pakpattan police safer environment Tariq Wallayat

Comments

200 characters

Pakpattan police recover drugs worth Rs2.26m

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories