May 03, 2024
Pakistan

Officials visit Bradford, meet British-Pakistanis

Press Release Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: As part of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)’s efforts to connect with Diaspora communities, officials visited Bradford to meet with British-Pakistanis, said a press release.

They were led by Head of Pakistan Department, Richard Lindsay, who used the visit to connect with some of the 140,000 people of Pakistani heritage in the city.

The FCDO delegation met with various organisations, including Women Zone, Empowering Minds and QED Foundation. They also met with some of the women from the BBC’s Bradford Aunties documentary which addresses the loss of skills, culture, and language across the generational gap.

Head of Pakistan Richard Lindsay said: “Those of Pakistani heritage in Bradford make a significant contribution to both the UK and Pakistan, including through Zakat, leadership and cultural contributions. It has been a productive day, celebrating the best of the UK-Pakistan relationship, while also being able to have frank, constructive conversations on some of the challenges ahead.”

Discussions centred on human rights, security, and the need for immediate economic reform.

The visit took place following the launch of the first UK-Pakistan Advisory Council, which Lindsay chaired, on Monday 29 April.

The advisory council brings together representatives of the British-Pakistani from across the UK, with expertise across a range of sectors from education and business to women’s empowerment and climate change, to offer advice on how the UK can advance its partnership with Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

