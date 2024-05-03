AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

Minister for increasing resources to serve people better

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasised the necessity of increasing the provincial resources to better serve the public.

The pivotal role of taxpayers is essential stakeholders in ensuring effective governance, he said while chairing the meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Resource Mobilisation for the Financial Year 2024-25, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Ministers of Communication and Works, and Transport, the Additional Secretary of Finance, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Secretary and other relevant officials. They deliberated on proposals for augmenting resources across various departments.

Shuja-ur-Rehman highlighted the responsibility of citizens to contribute to the enhancement of public services by fulfilling their tax obligations. He reaffirmed the government commitment to delivering essential facilities to the public in return for their contributions.

He advocated for a prudent approach to taxation, stressing the importance of maximising the collection of existing taxes rather than introducing new levies. He emphasised the need to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and to combat tax evasion effectively.

He averred that the primary objective of tax collections was to alleviate the challenges faced by ordinary citizens and thus, he urged for increased awareness among the public regarding the significance of tax contributions and called for the enhancement of revenue generation mechanisms.

The proposals approved by the Resource Mobilisation Committee will be integrated into the finance bill following endorsement from the Punjab chief minister and Cabinet. The committee will oversee the implementation of proposed measures and monitor departmental performance to ensure the attainment of revenue enhancement goals, he added.

On this occasion, the minister directed officials to diligently pursue measures aimed at bolstering revenue streams. He urged the Punjab Excise and Taxation secretary to finalise proposals for revenue increases to facilitate informed decision-making.

The additional secretary of Finance informed the meeting of compiled suggestions for resource increases in key departments, including the Excise and Taxation department, the Board of Revenue and the Punjab Revenue Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR taxpayers Punjab Finance Minister Punjab Excise & Taxation Department resources Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Minister for increasing resources to serve people better

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories