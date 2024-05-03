AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-03

HCCI criticises SBP for not lowering interest rate

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has expressed his surprise over State Bank of Pakistan’s decision not to review mark-up ratio in its monitoring policy and said that it looks that SBP was away from ground realities.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he blamed SBP for it unpopular decisions that leading economic cycle to destruction in the country. He said that in western World Bank credit goes mostly to private sector whereas in Pakistan the government was major borrower instead of private sector.

HCCI Chief said that this benefits the government and with this mark-up ratio trade activities in countries Pakistan could not afford its negative implications. For instance, he said, that if one percent cut is given effect in mark up ratio it could lead to benefit of Rs600bn for people and similarly one percent increase in mark up ratio harms government’s interests. He said for overcoming this deficit government opts for levying more taxes.

Adeel Siddiqui said that SBP had raised interest to 22pc when 38pc inflation was recorded last year. Now, he further said, when inflation is hovering 18pc to 20pc coupled and trade balance, foreign exchange reserves and local currency showing improving then what was preventing SBP from reducing mark-up ratio. He regretted that all economic indicators were positive now.

President HCCI said that SBP could benefit government by curtailing mark-up because present ratio was not leading to any positive results in taxes imposed by government as entire investment is utilised for payment of bank mark up. He said that for clearing this loan, getting new loans become inevitable.

Siddiqui believed that the only way to improve economic activities is to curtail mark-up ratio that could help SBP as well. He said why SBP was unable to curtail the mark up ratio and urged government to take solid measures. He informed that businessmen and traders always observe trade and industrial activity in neighbouring countries where single digit mark-up was leading to great economic activities.

HCCI Chief said that Pakistan’s business community was suffering from sense of self deprivation. He reiterated that only 1pc cut ratio means Rs600bn benefit for government and this saving could be utilized for growth which 0.7pc last year and that was highly insufficient for Pakistan. He said that trade and industrial activity should be increased to improve growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP interest rate HCCI Adeel Siddiqui

Comments

200 characters

HCCI criticises SBP for not lowering interest rate

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories