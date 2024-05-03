April sales 6-month low: OMCs

ISLAMABAD: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in April 2024 posted monthly sales of 1.1mn tons which is six months low and is down by 4 percent MoM and 6 percent year-on-year (YoY).

This takes the first 10 months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 sales to 12.44mn tons down 11 percent YoY.

EX-FO sales down 3 percent MoM and 2 percent YoY to 1.08mn tons in April 2024, mainly due to a rise in petrol and diesel prices. First 10 month 2024 EX-FO sales clocked in at 11.57mn tons, down 4 percent YoY.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024