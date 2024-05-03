Acting Governor Punjab mets US Ambassador

LAHORE: Acting Governor of Punjab, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, met with US Ambassador Donald Blome in the Assembly Chamber on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, Political and Economic Chief Nicholas Katsakis, and other officials.

The two sides emphasized the need to strengthen ties between the two countries and exchanged views on how to increase trade volume and cooperation in various fields.

Pakistan and the US have long-standing relations based on mutual respect and trust, and the Acting Governor expressed his commitment to further strengthening these ties through parliamentary delegations and people-to-people exchanges.

The Acting Governor also highlighted the government's priorities, including economic growth, education, and healthcare, and sought the US's expertise in these areas. Ambassador Blome reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Pakistan-US partnership and working towards regional and international peace and prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by Assembly Secretary Chaudhry Amer Habib and Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024