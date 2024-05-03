AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
Neelum Jhelum plant shutdown for physical inspection

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum hydropower plant was shutdown the other day for physical inspection of its head race tunnel to locate the problem, which led to decrease in pressure a month ago. Once the problem is traced, a comprehensive plan will be chalked out in coordination with the project consultants and the international experts for undertaking remedial works to rectify the issue.

According to the details, a sudden change in the head race tunnel pressure was observed on April 2, 2024. As per the advice of the project consultants for safety of head race tunnel, the project management kept operating the plant at a restricted generation of 530 MW since April 6 to monitor fluctuation in the head race tunnel pressure.

Neelum Jhelum hydropower plant continued generating about 530 MW electricity until April 29 without any issue. However, at 2257 hours on April 29, further change in the head race tunnel pressure was observed.

Subsequently, the generation was gradually reduced, but the pressure could not sustain within the safe limits as per the advice of the project consultants. Keeping in view the safety of the head race tunnel and the power house, the plant was shutdown at 0600 hours on May 1 for physical inspection of the head race tunnel to identify the problem of reduced pressure.

