World Print 2024-05-03

Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

AFP Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would “legitimately” arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with The Economist published Thursday.

Macron in the interview doubled down on his comments from earlier this year of not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine, which sent shockwaves through Europe and unsettled allies including Germany. Most of France’s allies said at the time they would not send any forces.

The news weekly said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week, in which he declared that Europe is “mortal” and could “die” partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It was published at a key moment for Macron, who is due to host Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 6-7 for a state visit and has been issuing increasingly stark warnings about the threat posed by Russian aggression.

“Absolutely. I’m not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out,” said Macron when asked if he stood by his earlier comments made on February 26.

Macron said that “if Russia decided to go further, we will in any case all have to ask ourselves this question” about sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a “strategic wake-up call for my counterparts”.

His latest comments come as some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine. Russia said Thursday it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces have been making advances for days. In an apparent bid to keep harmony with Berlin ahead of Xi’s visit, Macron was due to dine privately Thursday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a Paris restaurant, a French presidential official said.

Macron described Russia under President Vladimir Putin as “a power of regional destabilisation” and “a threat to Europeans’ security”.

france Russia Emmanuel Macron Ukraine Macron French President Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine troops

