AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-03

Japanese rubber futures dip amid lacklustre demand

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dipped for a second session on Thursday amid muted trading as China goes on a long holiday, while lacklustre demand in key economies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery fell 0.7 yen, or 0.23%, at 302.7 yen ($1.95) per kg.

Chinese tyre manufacturers’ damper-than-expected restocking ahead of the holidays had weighed on the market, said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company. While rubber-producing areas across Southeast Asia and in the Ivory Coast have remained dry and hot, tapping has commenced, which adds pressure to prices, Miller said. Physical prices “have traded downwards, which created more pressure on futures to correct after sharp rises in Q1 this year”, Miller added.

The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) was at 83.13 Thai baht ($2.25) per kg on a free-on-board basis on Thursday, 0.37% lower than Tuesday.

Muted sentiment remains in rubber markets, with China’s absence aggravating the existing “weak demand condition”, said Jom Jacob, co-founder of India-based analysis firm What Next Rubber, noting that manufacturing contractions and subdued consumer confidence in the United States had dampened rubber demand prospects. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.1% lower.

The yen slid against the dollar, reversing direction after a sudden surge overnight that traders and analysts were quick to attribute to intervention by Japanese authorities.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures dip amid lacklustre demand

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories