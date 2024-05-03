Drug trafficking in schools: Sharjeel says govt to take legislative step

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Thursday that the legislation will take place against drug trafficking in schools.

Expressing his thoughts, Memon said, “Both the central and provincial governments have decided to launch a crackdown against the drugs. Now bad days have started for the drug traffickers.” “If the drug traffickers will not stop their activities, they will have to bear the brunt,” he said.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken if the weapons are exhibited. Speaking about the illegal immigrants, Memon said, “The action will be taken against the illegal immigrants according to national policy.”

Expressing his thoughts, Memon asserted, “The PTI is launching a smear campaign against the institutions. The PTI had been involved in terrorism on social media.”

Memon said, “The PTI does not want to hold negotiations, but it is pleading for the deal, but the institutions are not ready for the deal. All the groups within the PTI have their own narrative. During the last one and a half years, every group of the PTI has been requesting the deal.”