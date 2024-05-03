Rangers’ deployment in Karachi extended: Sindh cabinet approves ‘premium’ number plates

KARACHI: The Cabinet meeting in Sindh, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved several important decisions including introducing Premium Number Plates for vehicles, allocating Rs1.5 billion for the procurement of an MRI system for SIUT Sukkur, extending Rangers deployment in Karachi division for another six months, and releasing Rs.10.189 billion for the payment of retired civil servants’ dues.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and others.

Minister Sharjeel Memon of the Excise & Taxation department presented a proposal to the cabinet to introduce premium number plates for vehicles. Currently, the department offers three types of number plates: commercial, non-commercial, and motorcycle. In the year 2021-22, the department issued a total of 71,645 choice numbers, generating revenue of Rs44 million from the choice number fee mechanism. He estimated that if even 10% of the motoring public opts for personalized choice numbers, it could generate revenue of Rs2 to Rs3 billion per year.

Premium number plates have unique features, such as personalised property that can be inherited, transferable to another vehicle, CNIC-based registration, applicable to any private vehicle, reusable on any vehicle, customisable colour shades for platinum numbers (except prescribed colours), and transferable to another CNIC for a prescribed fee. There are three categories of premium number plates: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. The Platinum number plates have a maximum of three characters and a base price of Rs 2 million. Gold number plates have a maximum of five characters and a base price of Rs1 million, while Silver number plates have a maximum of seven characters and a base price of Rs50,000.

The cabinet approved the proposal, which included auctioning off the premium number plates, following the example set by Dubai and other countries. Additionally, the proposal included bundle offers with up to 30 per cent discounts for families and companies.

The Health dept told the cabinet that Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Karachi has requested for release of funds amounting to Rs.1,500 million during CFY 2023-24 for the procurement of Linear Accelerator with Integrated High-Filed (1.5 Tesla) MRI System for SIUT Sukkur.

The cabinet after discussion approved Rs1.5 billion for procurement of the Linear Accelerator.

The Sindh Cabinet approved an extension in the deployment period of Pakistan Rangers in the Karachi Division w.e.f. 13-06-2024 to 09-12-2024 under Anti-Terrorism ACT 1997.

Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero told the cabinet that funds were required for carrying out emergent works of Suprio Bund Extension via Nara Distry, Khuda Wah Distry (RD - O to 47) Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah, District Dadu, Rice Canal Division Larkana

The cabinet was told that Taluka K N Shah always remained under threat of inundation during floods as experienced during the super flood 2010 and 2022, which caused major losses to the Government infrastructure, public properties, and livelihood, especially Suprio Bund could not sustain the flood pressure when F P Bund breached or overtopped.

Again, the Suprio Bund is not end-to-end connected. It requires to be connected on the south end with the Johi Branch to avert the entry of breached flash flood entering K.N Shah City.

The chief minister after discussion with the cabinet approved Rs.449.563 million so that emergent works could be carried out.

Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi briefing the cabinet said that 19537 civil servants waiting to receive their due after retirement as of November 30, 2023. The accumulated outstanding amount came to Rs36.842 billion. The government approved Rs.21.558 billion, out of which Rs.11.369 billion was released and Rs.10.189 billion withheld. The chief minister with the consent of the cabinet approved the release of Rs. 10.189 billion outside budget.

The meeting was told that in August 2023, the Cabinet approved the construction of the interchange along with the remodelling of Kathore Interchange by NHA for Rs 2.4bn. Later, the NHA provided an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 billion.

The remaining project cost of Rs1.1bn being the difference between the total project cost of Rs 3.5bn and Rs 2.4bn (already approved) was placed before the Cabinet. The cabinet approved Rs. 3,529.237 million but withheld them. The CM approved the Rs 3,529.237 and ordered their release.

The cabinet was informed about the construction challenges faced by the concessionaire near Quaidabad, as the original route passed through densely populated areas including Samo, Laasi, and Shafi Goth. Many Goths in the region had been regularised, making land acquisition and construction within the specified right of way more complicated. The Concessionaire conducted the necessary studies and the cost was verified by a third-party consultant and NESPAK, who submitted the report to the PPP Policy Board in its 44th meeting.

The caretaker Provincial Cabinet approved the cost of additional works, which amounted to Rs. 27,231 million and released Rs. 13,615 million as 50% funds. Out of the remaining Rs. 14,661 million, Rs. 7,331 million has been released while Rs. 7,330 million is still being withheld. After discussion, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs. 7,331 million. The CM directed the DG PPP Unit to ensure that the Quaidabad portion is completed before August, which he plans to inaugurate.

The cabinet was told that Dawat-e-Hadiyah, a charitable mission, has requested the remission of stamp duty on the lease deed of their plot at North Nazimabad, Karachi where they want to establish a university. The cabinet approved the request and exempted the organisation from Rs. 49,908,100 stamp duty.

The cabinet appointed Muhammad Anwaar as President/ CEO of Sindh Bank Ltd for three years. The Cabinet also approved the appointment of Farhan Ashraf Khan and Imran Samad as non-executive directors of Sindh Bank for three years.

The provincial cabinet approved the appointment of Abdul Rauf Chandio as Chief Executive Director of Sindh Mudarba Management Ltd.

The cabinet approved the nomination of four members, MNA Shazia Marri, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Karni Singh (eminent member), on Thar Coal & Energy Board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024