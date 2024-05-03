ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to enhance the well-being of its citizens by offering free yoga classes for the residents of Islamabad.

The Sports and Culture Department of MCI has arranged free yoga classes for the residents of Islamabad.

These classes will run for two months starting from Thursday, May 2, at the Multipurpose Ground, Sector F-6 Markaz and F-9 Park, Mehran Gate near Baradri.

The classes will be conducted in two shifts, from 6am to 8am in the morning and from 4pm to 6pm in the evening, under the supervision of certified experts.

Participants of all ages and genders are welcome to join these classes without any fee.

Additionally, the Sports and Culture Department has launched coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal for boys and girls aged between 7 to 16 years at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multi-Purpose Ground.

To ensure smooth facilitation, helpline numbers, 051-9201607 and 0331-5181508 have been provided.

These initiatives, initially introduced as a pilot project, reflect the MCI’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among citizens, particularly the youth.

