AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

Free yoga classes

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to enhance the well-being of its citizens by offering free yoga classes for the residents of Islamabad.

The Sports and Culture Department of MCI has arranged free yoga classes for the residents of Islamabad.

These classes will run for two months starting from Thursday, May 2, at the Multipurpose Ground, Sector F-6 Markaz and F-9 Park, Mehran Gate near Baradri.

The classes will be conducted in two shifts, from 6am to 8am in the morning and from 4pm to 6pm in the evening, under the supervision of certified experts.

Participants of all ages and genders are welcome to join these classes without any fee.

Additionally, the Sports and Culture Department has launched coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal for boys and girls aged between 7 to 16 years at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multi-Purpose Ground.

To ensure smooth facilitation, helpline numbers, 051-9201607 and 0331-5181508 have been provided.

These initiatives, initially introduced as a pilot project, reflect the MCI’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among citizens, particularly the youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MCI Yoga

Comments

200 characters

Free yoga classes

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories