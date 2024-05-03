AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-03

Wheat support price should continue for farmers: FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that wheat support price should continue for the farmers as they need a support mechanism for the guaranteed sale of their crops.

However, this financial burden should not be transferred to the people in the form of expensive wheat flour – which happens to be the most important staple food for the people of Pakistan.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, explained that private-sector imports wheat when there is a gap between wheat demand and supply; which otherwise can lead to wheat shortages; food security issues for the country and exploitation of the masses through price spirals.

It is pertinent to note that private sector was allowed to import wheat from September 2023 to overcome the wheat shortages; curb hoarding and stabilize flour prices.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon informed that as per government’s own estimates there was a wheat shortage of 2.5 million tons this year; while independent sources placed that shortage at 3 million tons. Therefore, both the ministry of national food security and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet allowed the private sector to import wheat but without involving any subsidy. ECC also asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for opening of LC for the wheat import.

Magoon maintained that blaming wheat importers from private sector or the caretaker government for bridging the supply deficit when it was actually needed is unfair; instead of appreciating their timely imports, whereas, wheat importers have imported wheat consignments in accordance with government policies and regulations. So, doubting their intentions is not only unfair but also detrimental for the food security paradigm of the country.

He stressed that the wheat imports in pipeline are also under complete compliance of government policies and all applicable taxes and duties being paid. Furthermore, if we harass the importers of essential and critically important commodities such as wheat, the importers will be discouraged to play their pivotal role in the time of any such crises in future. We got to be careful, he added.

Magoon added that due to timely imports people have not faced any wheat or flour shortage in the last 5–6 months; and, have paid lower prices for the flour due to sufficient imports. Because, imported wheat costs approximately Rs65 per kg as compared to locally produced wheat, which costs approximately Rs100 per kg. This means that consumers saved Rs125 billion and inflation started to post a declining trend, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

Wheat support price should continue for farmers: FPCCI

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories