PML-N MNAs elected from Islamabad asked to file original Forms

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs, elected from Islamabad, to file their original Forms-45 and Forms-46.

An election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the three separate petitions moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates including Shoaib Shaheen advocate, Syed Ali Bukhari advocate, and Aamer Mughal challenging the election results of three constituencies of the federal capital.

The petitioners moved the election petitions under Section 142 of the Election Act, 2017, and requested the court to set aside notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for returned candidates to the NA from Constituencies, NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 in result of General Election 2024.

In its written order, Justice Jahangiri said that the instant election petitions were filed by the petitioners under Section 142 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with all other enabling provisions of law.

They prayed that the election of the returned candidates be declared void and that the petitioners be declared duly elected in their place.

They adopted the stance that the elections of respondent returned candidates who have been declared as returned candidate, after committing cheating, fraud and forgery, is liable to be set-aside and the petitioners be declared as returned candidates for the National Assembly NA-46, 47, and 48 Islamabad.

Justice Jahangiri noted that the points raised needed consideration and issued notices to the respondents. He added, “All the respondents are directed to file written statements/ reply/ para-wise comments along with all relevant documents.”

“The respondents are also directed to file original Forms-45 and Forms-46 issued to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan is also directed to file original Forms-45 along with Forms-46, in accordance with law,” ordered Justice Jahangiri. The election tribunal deferred the hearing until May 20.

