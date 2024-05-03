SC told: Rapid urbanisation devouring agriculture lands, fueling food insecurity

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government informed the apex court that mass urbanisation and the resulting reduction in agricultural land naturally impacts food security and increases food imports in several interconnected ways.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on March 20, expressing concern over flagrant violations of the law committed in the acquisition of agricultural land for a cooperative housing society in Rawalpindi, had framed eight questions, directing the Punjab government to file their replies.

Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq, on Thursday, submitted a detailed report on the conversion of agri-land to the housing schemes. The bench decided to deal with the issue of conversion of land from the main case of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Ltd (RECHS), separately.

The report states, that historically, Pakistan was a leading South Asian exporter of wheat. This trend has reversed in recent years, and it is reported that Pakistan (government and private sector combined) imported wheat amounting to USD 1 billion during July-March for FY2024, as wheat consumption constitutes the major chunk of our caloric intake per capita. “This was done in order to meet domestic demand and avoid shortage of the essential food item in the local market, which is attributed to our wheat production and yield not corresponding to the pace of our population growth.”

Mass urbanisation and the resulting reduction in agricultural land naturally impacts food security and food imports in several interconnected ways.

Loss of Farmland: The most direct impact of losing agricultural land is the reduction in the amount of land available for growing crops and raising livestock. This can lead to lower overall food production, which can be critical in regions where food supply is already precarious. In regions like Pakistan, specifically Punjab, where this agricultural land is highly fertile and productive, the impact on total agricultural output can be significant, potentially leading to a decrease in local food production.

Food Security: The reduction in local food production due to urbanisation obviously undermines food security, especially in areas where alternative sources of food are not readily accessible or affordable. As local production decreases, dependency on imported food can increase, which may not always be reliable (in terms of quality, quantity or affordability), and would become more vulnerable to international market fluctuations, trade restrictions and geopolitical instabilities, especially in a region like Pakistan. Higher food prices tend to have a disproportionate effect on lower-income populations, exacerbating food insecurity and malnutrition. In addition, lack of food security is also linked to a shift in dietary trends towards more processed foods.

Increased food imports: As the local capacity to produce food diminishes due to the loss of agricultural land, regions may become more dependent on food imports to meet their population’s needs. This shift can expose countries like Pakistan to global market volatility and changes in international trade policies. Higher reliance on food imports also typically leads to increased food prices, influenced by transportation costs, tariffs, and exchange rates. For a country that is already suffering from a debilitating trade deficit, increased reliance on food imports would only exacerbate the problem for Pakistan.

Environmental Impact: Ironically, while converting agricultural land often aims at urban development or industrial use, such changes can lead to environmental degradation (e.g., loss of biodiversity, increased pollution) which in turn can further affect local agricultural productivity of the surrounding agricultural land (e.g., through soil degradation, water scarcity). Additionally, the change in land use can alter local climates (the “urban heat island” effect), which might affect agricultural productivity in and around urban areas.

Impact on rural economy and agricultural practices: Urbanisation often draws labour away from rural areas and agriculture to cities, seeking better employment opportunities. This migration can lead to a shortage of agricultural labour, which might impact food production efficiency and sustainability. Moreover, the remaining farming areas might intensify their agricultural practices to maintain output, which can lead to overuse of chemicals inputs and water resources, further affecting long-term sustainability and quality of food production.

Regarding a question, who is legally empowered to grant approvals for converting land use and for such projects, The Punjab government report stated that a Special Cabinet Committee has recently been constituted by the chief minister Punjab to deliberate on the issues of conversion of agricultural land into residential/commercial use, which is holding regular meetings in order to devise the best policy for curbing such illegal and irregular development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024