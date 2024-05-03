Sedition case: Court issues last warning to Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, issued the last warning to the guarantor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case to appear before it on July 23.

Civil Judge Shehzad Khan, while hearing the case, issued a last warning to the guarantor of Gill and maintained his non-bailable arrest warrant. No one appeared before the court on behalf of Gill. The court adjourned the hearing of the case on July 23.

Meanwhile, another court adjourned the hearing of the illegal weapon and liquor case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur without proceedings till May 3.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha adjourned the hearing of the case registered at BharaKahu police station due to the absence of the defence counsel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024