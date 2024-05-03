AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

MALC says leprosy cases declining

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: Mervyn Francis Lobo, the CEO of the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), announced that leprosy, a curable disease, is declining in Pakistan, with a steady decrease in new cases.

As the number of cases continues to drop, the focus is shifting to achieving complete elimination, and a comprehensive strategy to achieve this goal is being launched today.

He expressed while addressing an event ‘Zero Leprosy Strategy: a roadmap eliminating leprosy’, held at local hotel on Thursday.

Mervyn said the MALC has been tirelessly working towards the eradication of leprosy for the past six decades, and its efforts have yielded significant results.

According to Mervyn Francis Lobo, most targets set for the disease have been achieved, with the rate of new patients less than one in 100,000, the rate of treated patients less than one in 10,000, the rate of disability in new patients less than one in 10,000, and the rate of children in new patients less than one in 10,000. These achievements align with the goals set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Lobo noted that despite progress, an average of 200-300 new patients are registered annually across the country, a rate expected to remain steady over the next decade. The prolonged duration of the disease (5-20 years) and lack of public awareness contribute to this steady rate.

To combat this, MALC has launched a new strategy, initiating a program to administer a single dose of Refampicin to close relatives of new and former patients in areas with high numbers of new leprosy cases, as recommended by the WHO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mervyn Francis Lobo MALC

Comments

200 characters

MALC says leprosy cases declining

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories