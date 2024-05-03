WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
May 2, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 1-May-24 30-Apr-24 29-Apr-24 26-Apr-24
Chinese yuan 0.104773 0.104701 0.104747
Euro 0.813245 0.813356 0.813186
Japanese yen 0.004819 0.0048385 0.004877
U.K. pound 0.949496 0.951531 0.950724 0.949767
U.S. dollar 0.760601 0.758766 0.758728 0.758994
Algerian dinar 0.0056439 0.0056475 0.005651
Australian dollar 0.492489 0.495095 0.498408 0.496306
Botswana pula 0.0553899 0.0553113 0.055027
Brazilian real 0.146729 0.148337 0.148305
Brunei dollar 0.556742 0.557879
Canadian dollar 0.55199 0.555519 0.555307
Chilean peso 0.0008006 0.0008
Czech koruna 0.0323526 0.032311 0.032324
Danish krone 0.109038 0.109057 0.109046
Indian rupee 0.009085 0.0090932 0.009107
Israeli New Shekel 0.203369 0.202824 0.198794
Korean won 0.0005503 0.0005514 0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46948 2.46593 2.4658
Malaysian ringgit 0.159154 0.158946 0.158868
Mauritian rupee 0.0162423 0.0163155 0.016265
Mexican peso 0.0443832 0.0445674 0.044243
New Zealand dollar 0.447918 0.452338 0.45224 0.452854
Norwegian krone 0.0688317 0.068917
Omani rial 1.97816 1.97338 1.97328
Peruvian sol 0.202716 0.203631
Philippine peso 0.0131509 0.0131268 0.013116
Polish zloty 0.188088 0.188055 0.188593
Qatari riyal 0.208956 0.208452 0.208442
Russian ruble 0.0082673 0.008249
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202827 0.202338 0.202327
Singapore dollar 0.557424 0.556742 0.557879
South African rand 0.0405625 0.0403643 0.039969
Swedish krona 0.0691947 0.0696069 0.069472
Swiss franc 0.832619 0.832395 0.831957
Thai baht 0.0204723 0.0204851 0.020514
Trinidadian dollar 0.113095 0.11266 0.11223 0.112004
U.A.E. dirham 0.207107 0.206607 0.206597
Uruguayan peso 0.0198018 0.0198112 0.019889
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
