====================================================================================== May 2, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-May-24 30-Apr-24 29-Apr-24 26-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104773 0.104701 0.104747 Euro 0.813245 0.813356 0.813186 Japanese yen 0.004819 0.0048385 0.004877 U.K. pound 0.949496 0.951531 0.950724 0.949767 U.S. dollar 0.760601 0.758766 0.758728 0.758994 Algerian dinar 0.0056439 0.0056475 0.005651 Australian dollar 0.492489 0.495095 0.498408 0.496306 Botswana pula 0.0553899 0.0553113 0.055027 Brazilian real 0.146729 0.148337 0.148305 Brunei dollar 0.556742 0.557879 Canadian dollar 0.55199 0.555519 0.555307 Chilean peso 0.0008006 0.0008 Czech koruna 0.0323526 0.032311 0.032324 Danish krone 0.109038 0.109057 0.109046 Indian rupee 0.009085 0.0090932 0.009107 Israeli New Shekel 0.203369 0.202824 0.198794 Korean won 0.0005503 0.0005514 0.000551 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46948 2.46593 2.4658 Malaysian ringgit 0.159154 0.158946 0.158868 Mauritian rupee 0.0162423 0.0163155 0.016265 Mexican peso 0.0443832 0.0445674 0.044243 New Zealand dollar 0.447918 0.452338 0.45224 0.452854 Norwegian krone 0.0688317 0.068917 Omani rial 1.97816 1.97338 1.97328 Peruvian sol 0.202716 0.203631 Philippine peso 0.0131509 0.0131268 0.013116 Polish zloty 0.188088 0.188055 0.188593 Qatari riyal 0.208956 0.208452 0.208442 Russian ruble 0.0082673 0.008249 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202827 0.202338 0.202327 Singapore dollar 0.557424 0.556742 0.557879 South African rand 0.0405625 0.0403643 0.039969 Swedish krona 0.0691947 0.0696069 0.069472 Swiss franc 0.832619 0.832395 0.831957 Thai baht 0.0204723 0.0204851 0.020514 Trinidadian dollar 0.113095 0.11266 0.11223 0.112004 U.A.E. dirham 0.207107 0.206607 0.206597 Uruguayan peso 0.0198018 0.0198112 0.019889 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

