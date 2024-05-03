KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 02, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.04 279.65 AED 75.01 75.73 EURO 294.45 297.23 SAR 73.30 73.96 GBP 344.54 347.75 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40 JPY 1.74 1.79 =========================================================================

