Markets Print 2024-05-03
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 02, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.04 279.65 AED 75.01 75.73
EURO 294.45 297.23 SAR 73.30 73.96
GBP 344.54 347.75 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40
JPY 1.74 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments