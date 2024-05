BENGALURU: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India’s largest private port operator, posted a 76% rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in cargo volumes.

Adani begins commercial output of wafers, ingots for solar power

The company, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, said its consolidated net profit rose to 20.40 billion rupees ($244.6 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 11.58 billion rupees a year earlier.