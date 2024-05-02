AIRLINK 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
DFML 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.11%)
DGKC 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.2%)
FCCL 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.66%)
FFBL 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.52%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.57%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.66%)
OGDC 133.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.84%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PPL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.92%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.13%)
SEARL 52.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.74%)
SNGP 69.06 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.69%)
SSGC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-5.75%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,452 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 24,147 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 71,143 Increased By 40.9 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,395 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia’s inflation rate eases slightly in April

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate cooled slightly in April as pressure from some food prices eased as the...
Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 10:29am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate cooled slightly in April as pressure from some food prices eased as the harvest season began, the country’s statistics bureau said on Thursday, staying within the central bank’s 1.5% to 3.5% target range.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.00% on a yearly basis in April, compared with the 3.06% forecast by economists polled by Reuters and March’s 3.05%.

The annual core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food prices and prices controlled by the government, accelerated slightly to 1.82% in April, from 1.77% in March. Volatile food inflation was recorded at 9.63% last month, down from 10.33% the previous month, with rice stocks improving at the start of harvest season.

The bureau said prices of rice, chillies and chicken declined on a monthly basis.

Inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been within Bank Indonesia’s target range since mid-2023, but the central bank last week raised its policy rates to support the rupiah currency amid global uncertainty about the timing of any US monetary easing and wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Indonesia March inflation rate at highest in 7 months

The rupiah, which has fallen to four-year lows against the dollar on the risk-off sentiment in markets, strengthened slightly after the data was released.

The currency has been trading around 16,200 per dollar since the middle of April.

Consumer Price Index US inflation Indonesia's Indonesia's annual inflation rate

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s inflation rate eases slightly in April

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs700,000 price drop for Swift variants

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Read more stories