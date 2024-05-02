PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam a trailbrazer

“You Know Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is a trailblazer.” “Right she was the very first who was labelled as the First Daughter. Ivanka simply followed her.”

“Correct, though Ivanka was always referred to as Ivanka Trump though NMN was referred to as Maryam Safdar after marriage and…”

“NMNs paternity was never challenged, and I reckon the delay in reverting back to her maiden name rather than never abandoning it almost certainly is due to cultural differences between the two First Daughters!”

“Right and then NMN was a trailblazer in being the first ever woman Punjab chief minister on both sides of the border… What? Why the long face?”

“Well, first Indira Gandhi and then Benazir Bhutto may have inadvertently rained on her parade by being elected to an office a tad higher…”

“Oh, shush – NMN is following daddy and uncle’s model – start with the province and go on to the Centre.”

“Right, but then that’s not an example of being a trailblazer.”

“I concede that, then she blazed the trail by being notified as the heir apparent, you know, as chief organizer and senior mostest vice president of the party…”

“Don’t be facetious – senior mostest indeed.”

“But true right and in spite of being a chief minister as opposed to a prime minister, she is the most televised of them all.”

“Right I hear the state run television has been directed to give her the most coverage on most days except when uncle takes precedence for some reason or another, and that angers me, I mean the state television which I never watch charges me a fee for not watching…”

“Think of it as a withholding tax – they withhold it for national interest, and need I add national interest has always been synonymous with giving due footage to whoever rules the roost.”

“Hmmm, anyway for your information when I said she is a trailblazer I wanted to highlight her contribution to the economy of this country and…”

“She buys the expensive stuff from abroad – jewelery, shoes, handbags, coats…”

“True, but if the man Who Must Remain Nameless considered construction as the industry which would fuel growth and daddy and Zardari sahib reckon sugar mills have a important role in growth and…”

“Don’t be facetious – all these guys are in power.”

“OK, but NMN has supported the millions of tailors in this country by making it OK to have a public entity’s uniform stitched to her specifications and wearing it…”

“NMN said power talks to power once, Margaret Thatcher, former UK prime minister said that power is like being a lady, if you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.”

“All I wanted to say was that there is a need to survey which is the most popular uniform that is currently on order in the country?”

“By men and women both?”

“Does it matter?”

“Yes because I hear men are eyeing The Third Wife’s uniform while women have ordered chief of army staff’s…”

“Shut up.”

