IGATEX Pakistan opens

LAHORE: IGATEX Pakistan – country’s largest garment, textile & digital printing machinery and accessories exhibition organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. opened its doors on Wednesday at Expo Centre Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Guest of Honors Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Ladislav Steinhübel – Ambassador of Czech Republic, Dr. Salvatore Parano - Trade Commissioner of Italy, Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd and other renowned names of the industry.

