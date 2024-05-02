AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
PQAMC announces dividend of Rs1.4074 per unit for April

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) is a leading pure Islamic asset management company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group, which is Pakistan’s pioneer and premier Islamic financial services group. PQAMC has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC’s Shariah-Compliant Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category.

As per the PQAMC Website, the PQMIP announced dividend is PKR 1.4074 per unit for the month of April 2024 taking cumulative payout to PKR 16.7996 per unit with an annualized return of 22.29% YTD earned as on April 26, 2024. PQAMC is rated AM2 with “Stable Outlook” by PACRA - the internationally acclaimed rating agency. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a “Stable Outlook” by PACRA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited, Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of April 2024, under the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors.

Farhan further stated that: “The above entitlement will be distributed to the unit-holders, whose names appear in the register of unit-holders at the close of business on April 25, 2024. This reflects PQMIP’s strong and consistent performance and our commitment to our Participants of PQMIP.”

Pak-Qatar Group has a vision to add value to the economy of Pakistan by making valuable investments and creating innovative and Halal financial ventures and services for sustainable growth.

The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) - the trade body for Pakistan’s multibillion rupees asset management industry.

MUFAP PQAMC Pak Qatar Asset Management Company Limited

