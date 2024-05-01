‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card,’ Rs10bn for NS IT City: Punjab cabinet gives in-principle approval

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the chair, accorded in-principle approval for ‘Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’ and also agreed to allocate Rs10 billion seed money to the Central Business District Authority (CBDA) for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore.

The cabinet also approved the foreign direct investment of $350 million for the cement plant project in Chua Saidan Shah Area of Chakwal district, NOC for setting up three new cement plants and expanding the four cement plants. It also approved naming the Small Industrial State Road from Allied Moor in Faisalabad as Captain Dr Muhammad Bilal Khalil Shaheed Road.

The cabinet approved the request for direct outlet for supply of water to Soda ash plant from Mahajir branch canal Fatehpur Mehra district Khushab and the formation of a high-level committee to deal with smog. It agreed to assign the powers of enforcement of Section 144 CrPC to the Deputy Commissioner in the province. It also approved the appointment of ADC in place of ADCR in local bodies until the election of LB representatives.

The cabinet approved the restoration of free medicine supply for cancer patients and the recruitment of allied health professionals on a contract basis for the Department of Specialties and Healthcare Medical Department, Teaching Hospitals and other field offices. It approved the extension of the contract of the employees of IRMNCH and Nutrition Programme of the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare. It also approved the extension of contract in the Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation, DGHS Punjab, Lahore and the extension of the contract of 14 employees of the Reconciliation Cell of the Department of Energy.

The cabinet approved the annual calendar of the first parliamentary year of the Punjab Assembly. It also approved the negotiations regarding the proposed outcomes of the Education Quality and Access Project and the establishment of a search committee for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities.

The cabinet approved funds for the financial assistance of Rs1 million per house to people affected by landslides in Parina village of Murree. It also agreed to make water supply and drainage projects in Punjab subject to the permission of the Local Government Department. It also decided to fix the platinum category number plate fee at Rs1 million for the vehicle. It agreed to conduct audit performance of every department of Punjab.

The CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to strictly implement the ban on one dish in wedding ceremonies across Punjab. The cabinet was briefed about the Nawaz Sharif IT City project that will be launched in May and 10 towers will be built in it.

