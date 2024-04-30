AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips to lowest closing in more than 2 months

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, closing at their lowest in more than two months, as falling exports in the world’s second-biggest producer and weak Chicago soyoil prices weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 101 ringgit, or 2.58%, to 3,814 ringgit ($799.58), the lowest close since Feb. 22.

Weak export numbers as well as a freefall in soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade have put pressure on Malaysian palm oil futures to regain market share in the physical market, Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co said.

Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April fell 11.5% from March, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said exports fell 9%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.13%, while its palm oil contract slipped 1.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.86%.

Palm oil extends gains for 2nd session but higher output estimates cap rise

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, oil steadied on Tuesday after the previous day’s drop as Israel-Hamas talks offered hopes of a ceasefire even as Red Sea attacks continued, while investors awaited signals on U.S. interest rates ahead of a key meeting on Wednesday.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.1% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil slips to lowest closing in more than 2 months

Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Selling pressure: KSE-100 sheds 593 points in another negative session

At least 143 killed in Pakistan’s unusually heavy April rains

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil edges higher as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Russia says shot down US-made missiles launched by Ukraine

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

Read more stories