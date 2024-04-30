AIRLINK 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-7.06%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.44%)
DGKC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFBL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.09%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HBL 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 132.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.06%)
PAEL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.15%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 55.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 67.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.96%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.19%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 24.1 (0.32%)
BR30 24,527 Increased By 124.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,832 Increased By 137 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,617 Increased By 75.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble slightly lower against US dollar

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 01:09pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was slightly lower against the US dollar on Tuesday.

By 0715 GMT the rouble was 0.11% lower at 93.10 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.000 to 93.278.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.31% to 99.59, while it gained 0.11% to 12.72 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was flat at $88.43 a barrel.

Russian rouble hovers near one-month high ahead of expected rate hold

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.01% to 1,177.55.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.06% to 3,480.34.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble slightly lower against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench hears suo motu case

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil slips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Read more stories