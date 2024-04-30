Palm oil opens 2% lower ahead of Malaysia export estimates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday after gaining for two consecutive sessions, as weaker crude oil prices weighed ahead of cargo surveyors’ exports estimates for the month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 79 ringgit, or 2.02%, to 3,836 ringgit ($804.19) during early trade.

Palm oil extends gains

The contract lost 0.69% in overnight trade.

Fundamentals