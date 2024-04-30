LME zinc set for best monthly gain since 2006

Zinc prices in London were set on Tuesday for the best monthly gain since 2006, driven by tightness of supply and funds buying into the base metals sector.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 0.7% to $2,965 per metric ton by 0258 GMT. The contract was up 21.5% on a monthly basis, on track for the best gain since October 2006.

The most-traded June zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) climbed 3.1% to 23,570 yuan ($3,254.40) a ton, having hit 23,715 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since December 2022. It was up 12.7% on a monthly basis.

“Traders report robust discussions amid concerns of tight (zinc concentrate) supplies. Available cargoes are relatively scarce as smelters ramp up production,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

LME copper rose 0.5% to $10,189.50 a ton, nickel advanced 0.5% to $19,250, tin climbed 1% to $32,900, while aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,585, and lead was almost unchanged at $2,229.50.

Weak demand drives zinc to its lowest since July 2020

SHFE copper rose 1.8% to 82,130 yuan a ton, lead edged up 0.3% at 17,305 yuan, tin advanced 1.4% to 263,290 yuan while aluminium eased 0.2% to 20,595 yuan and nickel edged down 0.2% at 143,300 yuan.

Base metals have received inflows of investment funds in recent weeks that seek to hedge against inflation and on bets of improving economic growth and long-term metal demand prospects from the renewable and electric vehicle sectors.

On a monthly basis, LME copper was up 14.8% and SHFE copper was up 13.2%, both set for the best month since February 2021.