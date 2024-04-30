Brecorder Logo
Cotton market remains bearish with low volume

Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs19,500 to Rs21,500 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs9,500 and Rs10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs20,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs367 per kg.

