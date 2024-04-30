PARTLY FACETIOUS: All legal pledges to Nawaz have been honoured

“Greed is a sin.”

“And if greed is fed through corruption, then…”

“Right, but that’s greed for asset accumulation by hook or by crook, or shall we say crook only. I was referring to greed of appointments.”

“Hmmmm right, our politicians are so very greedy for portfolios….why are you laughing?”

“I was thinking of the Man Without a Portfolio…”

“Who is now the Man Without a Seat or Portfolio.”

“Definitely a downgrade - I heard his family has removed all chairs from his house so that he is not reminded of…”

“Oh shush. Anyway greed of appointments is a pervasive malaise besetting our politicians, leaders of the three national parties want to be the prime minister, and then they pick and choose and…”

“That paradigm is shifting - Zardari sahib prefers to occupy the presidency, and Nawaz Sharif was forced to sit this round out.”

“All legal pledges to Nawaz Sharif have been honoured, there was a miscalculation of votes by Nawaz Sharif and…”

“Right, but it’s kinda pathetic given that Nawaz Sharif in his attempt to make himself relevant began accompanying Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) to the naanbais and…”

“He wasn’t there when NMN wore the police outfit. I have it on very good authority that NMN has instructed her tailor to sew a uniform of the chief of army staff for her to wear, and my question is will Nawaz Sharif attend that…”

“Stop right there… anyway that brings me back to the undisputed greediest in terms of amassing appointments in our history - The Samdhi - remember he was heading so many bodies during his Samdhi’s tenure as the prime minister, 50 plus or so, and now he has also been notified as the country’s Deputy Prime Minister.”

“His predecessor is in jail right now.”

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed as to the fate of the incumbent.”

“Hmmmm his history is to slink away from the country as and when he sees jail time coming, so perhaps not likely.”

“True anyway, I reckon Dar is Nawaz Sharif’s trump card – read a gentle, ever so gentle slap on the knuckles of the establishment and…”

“Shehbaz Sharif is now firmly between a rock and a hard place: the rock hurled by Nawaz Sharif but signed off by Shehbaz Sharif through issuing two notifications - daughter and Samdhi — and the hard place is where he is operating from…”

“Indeed.”

