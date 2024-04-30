Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Treasury Senator assails federal govt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, Monday, came under sharp criticism in Senate from a treasury senator for “hastily” referring the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 to a special committee, instead of the House’s standing committee concerned.

“What was the rush to refer this bill to a special committee?” Saadia Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) commented in the Senate session, referring to the presentation of the special panel’s report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 by its Convenor Farooq Naek.

“The Senate’s standing committees would be formed in the next few days. So, why, in the first place, this bill was referred to a special committee in such a haste? What was the urgency?” she asked.

“Why the special committee approved this bill? Stop taking these kind of decisions—stop bypassing the Parliament,” Abbasi deplored.

She alleged that the federal government was sharing the data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to two non-governmental organisations (NGOs). “This is not right. This is not acceptable. Such kind of decisions are harmful for the country,” the PML-N legislator said.

Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz supported the viewpoint of the PML-N senator. He also supported the efforts to streamline the taxation mechanism. “But the government has to be clear on this. It should clearly explain the motives behind this bill,” he said. “The senators were given only five days to examine an important money bill, Things can’t work like that,” he deplored.

The opposition leader demanded of Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani to ensure the formation of the Senate standing committees without any delay.

Taking the floor, Law Minister Azam Tarar said, thousands of tax-related cases involving billions of rupees are pending before the tribunals. He said the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 aims at expediting the disposal of these cases. “This bill reduces the powers of the prime minister. The purpose is to delegate the powers to the committee— instead of one man,” he said.

The House finally adopted the special committee’s report by majority vote.

Palwasha Khan from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) cited the reports suggesting imposition of taxes on solar panels. “People sold their assets to buy solar panels. Now, the government is imposing taxes on the solar panels. This is just unacceptable,” she said.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman said the government has clarified that no tax is being imposed on solar panel. “But it should be investigated who is behind the rumours suggesting that solar panels are being taxed,” she said. Atta-ur-Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) questioned why Senate elections on 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkha Assembly were not held yet. “This House is still incomplete—isn’t KP part of this country?” he asked.

The Senate was prorogued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024