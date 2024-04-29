Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds appointed Yas Island’s Chief Island Officer

Ryan Reynolds has been named the Chief Island Officer (CIO) for Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading leisure and entertainment destination. The actor made the announcement on Monday.

In a new video released on Instagram earlier in the day, Reynolds is seen making an entrance by skydiving onto the Yas Marina Circuit amidst speeding cars before revealing his new role.

Yas Marina also simultaneously revealed the new video.

“I’ve been an Actor, a Producer, a Welsh football club owner and I could go on, so I will … and now the new Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” Reynolds said in the video.

“@vancityreynolds is taking over as our new Chief Island Officer and we have absolutely no idea what that means. I guess we’ll have to wait till the race is over,” said the caption accompanying the video.

The Canadian actor, who has appeared in films including ‘Deadpool’, ‘Red Notice’ among others, will be responsible for promoting the destination to an international audience.

The announcement comes after a cryptic trailer video on Yas Island’s Instagram page featuring a mystery man.

Reynolds will succeed Jason Momoa, who took up the role of CIO last year, who in turn took over from US comedian Kevin Hart.

“With the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as our latest chief island officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, we continue the tradition of excellence established by Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa,” Liam Findlay, chief executive of Miral Destinations was quoted as saying by Arabian Business.

“Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We’re thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy.”