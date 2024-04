BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, supported by financials after post-results gains in SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Bank.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.38% at 22,506.80 as of 9:29 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.49% to 74,085.35.

Indian shares inch up, led by metals and auto stocks

The high-weightage financial services index rose 0.7%. Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains.