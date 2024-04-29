Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on banks, IT boost; Fed policy meet on tap

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 10:05am

Australian shares climbed higher on Monday, lifted by banks and information technology stocks, as traders assessed recent inflation data to get further clarity on the trajectory of early rate cuts, both locally and globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,620.800, as of 0045 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Friday.

Last week, market participants saw an influx of crucial inflation data from Australia and the US, indicating that sticky inflation would overstay its welcome.

Investors were on toes ahead of the much-anticipated Federal Reserve’s policy committee meeting due later this week.

A wide array of economic data from the United States has sparked bets of the Fed sticking to its current cash rate at the meeting.

Heavyweight mining stocks edged 0.1% higher as iron ore prices rose after demand improved from top buyer China.

Sector giant BHP Group lost 0.4% amid speculations of the global miner’s intentions to make a sweetened bid for London-listed Anglo American.

Rate-sensitive financials rose 0.7% ahead of an earnings-heavy week for Australian lenders.

The “Big Four” banks gained between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks inched 0.2% higher, tracking a rise in global oil prices, which were buoyed by heightened supply concerns over the Middle East conflict.

Oil and gas giant Woodside Energy rose 0.3%.

Healthcare sector surged 0.6% with biotech giant CSL rising 0.2%.

Australian shares fall as financials and healthcare stocks drag

Information technology firms gained 1.1% in tandem with its US peers on Nasdaq following strong quarterly results from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet.

Australian telecommunication stocks surged 1.4%, boosted by a 2.4% jump in TPG Telecom after the company signed an agreement with Optus hoping to expand its coverage and cut its capital spending.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,840.0900 points.

Australian shares NASDAQ Microsoft Alphabet Information Technology TPG Telecom

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise on banks, IT boost; Fed policy meet on tap

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Dar designated as deputy PM

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Oil prices fall 1% on Israel ceasefire talks, US inflation concerns

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Read more stories