AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-28

Kundi criticises PTI’s approch to politics

Naveed Butt Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to drag the military leadership into the country’s politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Kundi said, “The PTI has five franchises. Each one of them has its own narrative. Those people who have been brought back to the country by the PTI are indulged in terrorism.”

He said that talks would be possible if the PTI admits mistakes and apologises over May 9. He said, “The problem with PTI is that it falls at the feet of the servicemen and wants to grab the retirees.”

The PPP leader said, “PTI is inviting army to interfere in politics; we have always been against army’s interference in politics. The PTI spokesperson said that it will not negotiate with the political forces, but it will negotiate with the Army Chief and DG ISI. It means the PTI is inviting the Army to interfere in politics.”

To a question about the possibility of joining the cabinet, Kundi said: “It is up to the PPP’s Central Executive Committee to decide whether to join the cabinet or not.” He also claimed that PTI is pushing the establishment again in politics and making a new plan of ‘another May 9’.

He said that PTI is again doing the politics of hatred. So many voices have been raised from PTI and they are under a conflict for the posts.

The PPP Information Secretary said that PTI had protested on the visit of Chinese president. Being a politician, it is necessary to believe on table talks. PTI should talk to politicians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PTI Faisal Karim Kundi

Comments

200 characters

Kundi criticises PTI’s approch to politics

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories