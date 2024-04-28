Kundi criticises PTI’s approch to politics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to drag the military leadership into the country’s politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Kundi said, “The PTI has five franchises. Each one of them has its own narrative. Those people who have been brought back to the country by the PTI are indulged in terrorism.”

He said that talks would be possible if the PTI admits mistakes and apologises over May 9. He said, “The problem with PTI is that it falls at the feet of the servicemen and wants to grab the retirees.”

The PPP leader said, “PTI is inviting army to interfere in politics; we have always been against army’s interference in politics. The PTI spokesperson said that it will not negotiate with the political forces, but it will negotiate with the Army Chief and DG ISI. It means the PTI is inviting the Army to interfere in politics.”

To a question about the possibility of joining the cabinet, Kundi said: “It is up to the PPP’s Central Executive Committee to decide whether to join the cabinet or not.” He also claimed that PTI is pushing the establishment again in politics and making a new plan of ‘another May 9’.

He said that PTI is again doing the politics of hatred. So many voices have been raised from PTI and they are under a conflict for the posts.

The PPP Information Secretary said that PTI had protested on the visit of Chinese president. Being a politician, it is necessary to believe on table talks. PTI should talk to politicians.

