Sindh, Balochistan: SSGC conducting continuous raids against gas theft miscreants

KARACHI: SSGC continued to keep gas theft miscreants on the run by conducting continuous raids across its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan on overhead and underground theft cases as well as domestic to commercial connection activities.

SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations Department (SS&CGTO) conducted a joint raid with SSGC Police and Recovery Department on a milk shop in Metroville, SITE, Karachi and arrested the shop owner Shahid Nagori for using gas directly through service line for dairy products.

Total connecting load was 240 cubic feet/hour against which theft claims are being raised accordingly.

In Larkana region, the raiding teams made more than 10 disconnections against overhead and underground theft cases in Larkana, Jacobabad and Shikarpur and removed theft clamps and rubber pipes used in the pilferage. Theft claims are being raised.

In Hyderabad, SS&CGTO Department raided a private eye hospital and found gas being used for commercial purposes from two domestic PUG meters. A 19 Kw generator and other appliances were also found running on gas against which theft claims are being raised.

More than 20 domestic to commercial connections were also dismantled in Larkana, Sukkur, Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta where miscreants were operating their commercial businesses through domestic meters. Claims against theft in all the above cases are being raised.

Meanwhile, Special Gas Utility, Karachi ensured recovery of quantum of loss of gas for Rs 400,000 out of Rs 833,000 to SSGC before granting post-arrest bail to accused Zohaib. FIR was lodged in SSGC Police Station against the accused on grounds of power generation for commercial purposes. Law Officer, Karachi District West, SS&CGTO (Prosecution Wing) contested the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024