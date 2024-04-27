AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-27

Islamabad to get forensic lab, prison: Naqvi

Fazal Sher Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that his ministry has started work regarding the establishment of a forensic laboratory and prison in the capital city.

The minister, while talking to the media during his visit to the Public Facilitation Centre and launch of Margalla Trail Patrol Unit, said that he has tasked the newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) to make serious efforts to bring down crate in the federal capital.

The main objective of Margalla Trail Patrol is to ensure the security of visitors including locals and foreigners on trails of Margalla, he said, adding that Margalla trail patrol consists of trail motorcycles, mounted police (horses], and foot patrolling.

The minister said that the 27 police stations in the city will be transformed in three to four months.

The criteria for registration of the first information reports (FIRs) would be displayed at every police station, he said, adding that the Safe City project will be further upgraded.

Naqvi said that a proposal is being sent to the federal government for the recruitment of 2,000 police personnel in Islamabad. He said this strength is also required to further enhance the security of Chinese nationals.

Naqvi said that the Public Facilitation Centre will remain functional around the clock. He said this facilitation centre is providing 28 services including those related to excise and traffic.

He further said that an effective strategy is being worked out for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Additional measures are being taken on war footing for the security of the Chinese nationals.

The interior minister said that a decision will soon be taken to initiate action against illegal Afghan nationals. An extension of three months has been given to the cardholder Afghans, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad interior minister prison Mohsin Naqvi Forensic Lab

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad to get forensic lab, prison: Naqvi

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories