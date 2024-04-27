Islamabad to get forensic lab, prison: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that his ministry has started work regarding the establishment of a forensic laboratory and prison in the capital city.

The minister, while talking to the media during his visit to the Public Facilitation Centre and launch of Margalla Trail Patrol Unit, said that he has tasked the newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) to make serious efforts to bring down crate in the federal capital.

The main objective of Margalla Trail Patrol is to ensure the security of visitors including locals and foreigners on trails of Margalla, he said, adding that Margalla trail patrol consists of trail motorcycles, mounted police (horses], and foot patrolling.

The minister said that the 27 police stations in the city will be transformed in three to four months.

The criteria for registration of the first information reports (FIRs) would be displayed at every police station, he said, adding that the Safe City project will be further upgraded.

Naqvi said that a proposal is being sent to the federal government for the recruitment of 2,000 police personnel in Islamabad. He said this strength is also required to further enhance the security of Chinese nationals.

Naqvi said that the Public Facilitation Centre will remain functional around the clock. He said this facilitation centre is providing 28 services including those related to excise and traffic.

He further said that an effective strategy is being worked out for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Additional measures are being taken on war footing for the security of the Chinese nationals.

The interior minister said that a decision will soon be taken to initiate action against illegal Afghan nationals. An extension of three months has been given to the cardholder Afghans, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024