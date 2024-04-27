AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
GCWUF convocation: Governor for education and leadership skills

Press Release Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

FAISALABAD: Governor/Chancellor GCWUF Engr. Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman emphasized the importance of education and leadership skills at the 4th Convocation ceremony of Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Addressing the audience, he congratulated the graduates on their achievements and advised them to maintain integrity and gratitude.

Commending the University for providing quality education in a safe environment, he praised the 3560 graduates who received degrees spanning various sessions. 132 outstanding students received gold, silver, and bronze medals from the governor.

In a warm gesture, Vice Chancellor of Women University, Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, extended a hearty welcome to the Chancellor, showcasing the university's commitment to transparency and progress.

Dr. Nazli presented a comprehensive report detailing the university's pivotal research and developmental endeavors, alongside academic and administrative accomplishments.

Moreover, she sincerely congratulated the Controller of Examinations Rizwana Tanvir on successfully organizing the convocation. She congratulated the graduates, expressing her heartfelt wishes for their future endeavors in both personal and professional realms.

The convocation ceremony attracted a diverse array of distinguished guests, including vice-chancellors from esteemed universities, esteemed members of statutory bodies, as well as former Vice Chancellors and registrars of the university. The presence of dedicated alumni and representatives from various sectors of society further underscored the occasion's significance, affirming the university's deep-rooted connections within the community.

